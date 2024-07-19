Case against physiotherapist for molesting woman patient in Kerala

Kozhikode, Jul 19 (PTI) Kerala police have registered a case against a physiotherapist of the Kozhikode beach hospital for allegedly molesting a woman patient.

Vellayil police said a complaint was received on Thursday against a Thiruvananthapuram native man B Mahendran Nair (29).

According to the complaint, the woman was undergoing physiotherapy at the government hospital and during one of the sessions earlier this week, the health worker allegedly misbehaved with her.

The hospital authorities were informed and they forwarded the complaint to the police.

"We received the complaint yesterday and registered a case under sections 75, 76 and 79 of the BNS," police said on Friday.

Section 75 deals with the offence of using criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty.

Meanwhile, Sections 76 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deal with Voyeurism and gesture or act insulting the modesty of woman respectively.

Police have initiated a probe but have yet to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the Health department on Friday suspended the accused health worker.