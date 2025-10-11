Case against police constable for forging documents submitted to MAT

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a police constable here for allegedly submitting forged documents to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

Constable Vivek Jadhav, currently attached to the Thane City Police, had faced disciplinary action for dereliction of duty, said an official of Naupada police station.

He subsequently challenged the order before the MAT.

When the tribunal sent the documents submitted by Jadhav to the Naupada police station for verification, it was found that he had allegedly forged the signatures of police officials and affixed fake rubber stamps on them.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police official said. PTI COR KRK