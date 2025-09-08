Case against PWD engineers after portion of slab collapsed at judge's quarters

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) A criminal offence was registered against engineers of the state Public Works Department (PWD) for alleged negligence after a portion of the ceiling slab collapsed at a judge's official residence in Thane, police said on Monday.

A Kopri police station officer said the case was registered on a complaint lodged by the husband of the judge of the industrial court.

"An offence has been registered under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (acts of rashness or negligence that endanger human life or the personal safety of others)," the officer said.

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Sunday when a portion of the ceiling slab caved in at the judge's government-allocated quarters.

Fortunately, no one was present in the room at the time, and no injuries were reported, police said.

According to the complaint, the judge and other judicial officers residing in the same building had repeatedly written to PWD officials seeking urgent repairs to the ageing structure. Despite these reminders, no effective maintenance work was carried out, the complaint alleged.

"As the officials failed to repair the quarters in time, the ceiling slab collapsed, thereby endangering the life of the judge, her husband, and other family members," the complaint stated.

No arrest has been made so far, the police officer said. PTI COR NSK