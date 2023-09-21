Case against Rajasthan minister, 4 others for taking illegal possession of granite mine

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against Rajasthan Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and four other people on the charge of taking illegal possession of a granite mine in Bhilwara district and theft of machinery from there, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered following the high court's intervention in the matter.

"The FIR was registered at Kareda police station following the court's order. The allegations will be investigated by the CID," Asind Deputy Superintendent Yogesh Sharma said.

As the matter involves a minister, the case will be probed by the CID-CB. According to the police, the complainant Parmeshwar Joshi had initially moved a plea in a local court. But when the police did not register an FIR, Joshi moved the high court, they said. Besides the minister, the other accused named in the case are Puranmal Gurjar, Mahipal Singh, Suraj Jat and Mahaveer Chaudhary. PTI AG NSD NSD NSD