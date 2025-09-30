Case against real estate agent, wife for duping Thane woman of Rs 32 lakh

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a real estate agent and his wife for allegedly cheating a Thane-based woman of Rs 32.83 lakh on the pretext of getting her a flat under a government scheme in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old victim is a resident of Mira Road area here and her husband works abroad.

She claimed the real estate agent and his wife, both from Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, assured her of a house at Kandivali in the metropolis under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) scheme, an official from Kashigaon police station said.

The duo allegedly took Rs 32.83 lakh from her in installments from October 2023, but failed to provide her the promised house, he said.

When she tried to contact them and sought an explanation, there was no response from their end, following which she approached the police.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against the couple under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the police added. PTI COR GK