Case against RTI activist for `attempting suicide' in government office

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the district against a Right to Information activist for allegedly attempting suicide in a bid to put pressure on municipal officials, police said on Friday.

Attempting suicide to "compel or restrain any public servant from discharging his official duty" is an offence under section 226 of the newly enacted BNS, attracting punishment of up to one year in prison, or fine, or community service.

Activist Srikrishna Mankar (55) and his associate entered the cabin of the additional commissioner of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday and said he would end his life if illegal constructions in the township were not razed, said a police official.

Mankar then allegedly took out a bottle of poison from his pocket and tried to drink from it, said senior inspector Shankar Awtade of the Central police station.

Security guards quickly overpowered him and took away the bottle. Mankar was admitted to hospital as he suffered injuries in the scuffle, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the activist and the person accompanying him under BNS sections 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 226, the inspector added. No arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR KRK