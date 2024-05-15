Case against RTO agents for seeking bribe from transporter

Thane, May 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here has registered a case against two private RTO agents for allegedly seeking bribe from a transporter to allow smooth passage for his trucks, officials said on Wednesday.

Ashraf Khan and Afran Khan, the accused, were absconding since the case was registered against them at Pen police station in Raigad district on Tuesday, an official release said.

The duo allegedly demanded Rs 41,700 from him, and took a partial payment, for allowing his overloaded trucks to pass without any obstruction from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) staff, the complainant said.

The accused demanded Rs 13,900 for escorting each of his three trucks, he told the ACB.

A First Information Report was registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the release said. PTI COR KRK