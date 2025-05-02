Case against six men for `assaulting' cops inside police station

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against six people for allegedly manhandling officials inside Santacruz police station in the city.

The First Information Report was registered against Ashish Sharma and five others, all of whom were absconding, said an official.

The incident took place on Thursday, he said.

The accused had a quarrel over parking with auto rickshaw driver Rizwan Sheikh (26) outside the police station, he said.

When Sheikh went into the police station to complain, the accused followed him and allegedly started beating him.

Hearing the commotion, assistant police inspector Bhushan Jadhav, sub-inspector Sainath Pantamwad and others intervened, but Sharma and his associates allegedly manhandled them too, said the official.

Afterwards, the accused fled.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to rioting, `assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty' and other offences.

Further probe was underway, the official said.