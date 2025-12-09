Case against Telangana BJP Social Media in-charge over posters against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) A case was registered against Telangana BJP Social Media In-Charge Sumiran Komarraju and two other team members, and they were detained over a poster depicting allegations on the two-year rule of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Calling the action "suppression of freedom of speech", BJP leaders strongly condemned it.

The posters titled "Report Card of two-year rule of Revanth Reddy" pasted outside the Congress office here recently by the BJP, showed Revanth Reddy sitting on a chair with robotic arms as the BJP alleged 'land deals by brothers', 'monthly taxes to Delhi', '25 per cent commission in every work'.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Sumiran and team members Sai Kiran Goud and Ajay under relevant sections of BNS.

A senior police official on Tuesday said a case was booked and notices were served to them, and that they were not arrested.

Reacting to the case booked against Sumiran, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged "blatant suppression and oppression of opposition voice continues in Telangana--it was BRS earlier and Congress now".

In a post on 'X' on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said "On one hand, the Telangana Government is conducting a Global Investment Summit, supposedly showcasing Hyderabad to global investors as an attractive investment destination with predictable policy, fair regulation, and rule of law. On the other hand, Revanth Reddy Govt. arrests the Social Media Convenor of the BJP Telangana in the middle of the night for a poster that, in fact, quite accurately highlighted the failures of the Government." "How will such arbitrary arrests enhance the credentials of Telangana? Will investors not be hesitant to come forward, thinking that the state government is run by a trigger-happy, intolerant, errant dictator," he said.

Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest, saying the people of Telangana will not forget or forgive the "Emergency mindset of the Congress government and their dictatorial attitude".

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri also condemned the detention of Sumiran and two other team members and alleged Revanth Reddy is busy silencing young voices in Telangana.

Telangana state BJP chief spokesperson N V Subhash said the posters outside the office of the ruling Congress reflect the questions coming from the people. The questions are critical, reminding people as to why the promises made by Congress to people are not implemented, he said.

The Congress government behaving with a vindictive attitude even on such routine criticism is an attempt to intimidate political opponents, he alleged.

BJP would face such a dictatorial attitude of the Congress government, he said.