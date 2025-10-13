Case against Thane trader for unlicensed firecracker sale

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a trader in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stocking and selling firecrackers without the mandatory permit, officials said on Monday.

A raid was carried out in Ulhasnagar area on the intervening night of October 8 and 9, as part of a pre-Diwali inspection drive to curb illegal firecracker storage, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

A large stock of firecrackers valued at Rs 2,09,450 was found at the trader's shop, the official said.

"Our team found a large quantity of firecrackers of various brands stored in the premises of the accused. When asked to produce a valid licence or permit for storage and sale, the accused failed to do so. The stock was immediately seized, and a case was registered," he said.

The case was lodged against the trader on Saturday under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Explosives Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, they added. PTI COR GK