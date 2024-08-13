Case against therapy centre employees for burning autistic child with incense stick

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two women working at an autism therapy centre for allegedly burning a four-year-old boy with an incense stick.

Based on a complaint by the child's father, the FIR was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act at the NRI Sagari police station, an official said.

The boy was undergoing therapy at the centre for the last two years, said assistant police inspector Kishore Khadke.

The accused women, 32 and 35 years old, allegedly burnt him on the palm with an incense stick last week. After the child told the parents about the injuries, a complaint was lodged.

No arrest has been made yet, inspector Khadke said. PTI COR KRK