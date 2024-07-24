Case against two constables for demanding bribe from scrap dealer

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two constables in Maharashtra's Thane district for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe from a scrap dealer in exchange of releasing a truck loaded with goods, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambarnath based on a complaint lodged by the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), he said.

The case against them was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police constable duo, Chandrakant Baban Shinde (44) and Sachin Sadashiv Mane (43), are attached to the Shivaji Nagar police station.

"They demanded Rs 1 lakh from the scrap dealer, whose scrap-loaded truck they had detained. Later, they agreed to bring down the amount to Rs 50,000," inspector Vijay Kawle of the Thane ACB said in a release.

The complainant approached the ACB and filed a complaint against them, based on which further action was taken, he said. PTI COR NP