Case against two for cheating investors of Rs 1.95 crore

Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A case has been registered here against the managing director and an accountant of a firm for allegedly cheating three investors of a total of Rs 1.95 crore, police said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at Dhantoli police station against Bhawani Prasad Mishra, MD of B S Ispat Ltd, and his accountant Sagar Kasangottawar, on Monday.

According to Rajesh Kumar Gaya Singh, a coal businessman, Mishra and Kasangottawar offered him an investment scheme in May 2022, promising to double the money in one year. Trusting them, Kumar invested a total of Rs 1.34 crore in Mishra's firm but got only Rs 47 lakh in return, the police official said.

Himmatlal Agrawal and Medha Kishore Agrawal allegedly invested Rs 50 lakh and Rs 58 lakh, but did not get their money back, the FIR claimed.

Probe is on and no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR KRK