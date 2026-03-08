Case against two persons for duping Thane hospital owner of Rs 10 lakh

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating the owner of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

According to the victim's complaint, the accused had entered into a 10‑year partnership for the Dombivli-based hospital’s medical facilities in 2016, investing Rs 63.20 lakh. Between 2017 and 2021, they received profits and returns amounting to about Rs 1.28 crore.

The accused later withdrew from the partnership abruptly, demanded more money, and extracted cheques of Rs 1 crore from the hospital owner under false pretences. Of these, Rs 10 lakh was encashed, while payment on the remaining cheques was stopped after suspicion of foul play, an official said.

The accused had already recovered more than their investment, but allegedly engaged in cheating and attempted to defame the complainant in the medical profession, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Friday against the two accused under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Javadwad said.

A probe was underway into the case. PTI COR GK