Case against unidentified person over bomb threat to Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo flight

Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered here on Tuesday against an unidentified person for leaving a bomb threat note on a Jaipur-Mumbai flight of IndiGo, police said.

The flight with 225 passengers on board landed in Mumbai safely around 8.50 on Monday night and a search revealed that the threat was a hoax.

An Airport Police Station official said that about 20 minutes after the flight took off at 7.05 pm, a cabin crew member found a note in the lavatory saying, ''Open it... Surprise, Bomb Is Waiting for you guys, not a joke.'' After the flight landed in Mumbai, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check but nothing suspicious was found.

An FIR was registered under sections 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety through rash or negligent actions), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by concealing identity), and 353(1)(b) (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, said an official of Airport Police Station.

Further probe was on, he added.