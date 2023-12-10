US national booked for sexually harassing Navi Mumbai hotel staffer

Thane: Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old US national for alleged sexual harassment of a woman house-keeping staffer at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 11.30 am on Saturday at the hotel located in Turbhe area, he said.

When the 23-year-old woman entered an apartment in the hotel, the accused allegedly took off his bath robe and sought sexual favour from her, the official from Turbhe police station said quoting the victim's complaint.

The victim later approached the police with a complaint following which an FIR was registered on Saturday night against the man, resident of Pennsylvania in the US, under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment), he said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe is on into the case, the police added.