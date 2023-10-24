Case against woman for assaulting female staff of govt hospital in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) A woman patient allegedly assaulted a female staff of the government hospital at Peroorkada in the state capital on Tuesday.

Provoked by the warning issued to her not to jump the queue to meet the doctor, the woman also allegedly created a ruckus in the hospital, police said.

Peroorkada police registered a case against Enikkara resident Vidhya Tilak for allegedly assaulting 45-year-old Beenamol, a staff at the hospital.

According to the FIR, the accused attempted to jump the queue multiple times to meet the doctor, and when Beenamol tried to stop her, Tilak allegedly assaulted her.

Police said she has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (Assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Various sections of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act have also been invoked against her, the police added.

The woman left the hospital soon after the incident, police said. PTI RRT RRT SS