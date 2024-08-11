Case against woman, paramour for killing husband in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Sunday registered a case against a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband after he objected to their relationship, an official said.

The 58-year-old victim, resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel area of Maharashtra;s Navi Mumbai township, died on August 8. The police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Following the autopsy report and a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR on charges of murder was registered in the wee hours of Sunday, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The woman, aged 38, was in love with her 26-year-old driver to which her husband objected. The accused also wanted to grab the victim's property, he said.

The accused woman with the help of the driver allegedly killed her husband at his residence, said the FIR, which did not specify how the man was murdered.

The two accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, they said, adding a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK