Case alleging fraud by Mathura Shahi Idgah body transferred to civil judge jr division

Mathura (UP), May 16 (PTI) A petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti and Nirman Nyas against the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee alleging fraudulent registration with the Waqf Board and seeking action over an illegal electricity connection will now be heard by the civil judge junior division (II).

The instruction was issued by the district judge.

District Government Advocate (Crime) (DGC) Shivram Singh Tarkar said on Friday that the petition, originally filed last year with the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti and Nirman Nyas president Ashutosh Pandey, accused the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee of registering the Idgah with the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board using fake and fabricated documents.

The petition also sought action regarding the electricity charges and penalties for the past five decades related to an alleged illegal electricity connection.

"The initial petition was rejected by the CJM in the absence of the petitioner. Consequently, Ashutosh Pandey recently appealed to the district judge, requesting the transfer of the petition to a different court," said the DGC.

DGC Tarkar explained, "Even before Pandey filed this appeal, the CJM had modified the list of police station areas whose cases are heard, separating the concerned Govind Nagar police station. As a result of this administrative change, the case will now fall under the jurisdiction of the civil judge junior division (II) for further hearing."