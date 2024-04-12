Case booked against BJP TN president Annamalai, others over alleged poll violation

Coimbatore, Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said here on Friday.

DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission’s stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the Election Commission. PTI JSP ANE