Case booked against Cong leader for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) A case was registered against a ruling Congress leader for allegedly distributing Voter ID cards in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, where a bypoll would be held on November 11, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by an election official, the case was booked against V Naveen Yadav, under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act at Madhura Nagar Police Station on Monday, they said.

The alleged incident happened a month ago, a police official said, adding that further investigation is on.

Incidentally, BJP Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao on Monday had complained to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that Naveen Yadav distributed Voter ID cards at a programme which was recently organised in Jubilee Hills.

As per the Election Commission's prescribed procedure, only the Booth Level Officer (BLO) is authorised to distribute Voter ID cards, and that too under the direct supervision of EC and local authorities, he said.

He urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry into the "illegal" voter id distribution event, identify and take action against officials, including police, who facilitated the alleged event.