Case booked against police officials for allegedly assaulting advocate couple in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) A case was registered against a Circle Inspector, Sub-Inspector and others for allegedly assaulting an advocate couple in Jangaon district even as advocates held protests here on Thursday against the "manhandling".

A representation was filed before the DCP (West Zone) Jangaon alleging that when the advocate couple along with their client went to the Jangaon police station on August 5 and asked the CI Jangaon to register a case on the petition of their client, the CI "abused" them. Thereafter, one SI and constables "beat" her and her husband and their phones were taken, it was alleged in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the CI, SI and others on August 7, police said, adding that further investigation was on.

An ACP-rank officer was asked to conduct a detailed enquiry and submit a report on the matter.

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged manhandling of the advocate couple, advocates staged protests in the city and raised slogans like "we want justice". The protesters demanded that the CI, SI and other staff be suspended.