Case booked over threat email to Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A case was registered after a threat email was received by the international airport here recently, which was subsequently found to be a hoax, police said on Thursday.

A complaint was lodged on August 15 stating that an email was received to Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport on August 14 regarding tweet messages posting about a "hijack" incident.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, a police official said. During the investigation, it was found that it was a hoax email, police said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH