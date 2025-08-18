Case filed after video shows youth allegedly being assaulted, forced to raise religious slogan

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Aug 18 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case after a video appeared on social media of some youths allegedly assaulting a person in Srinagar in Pauri district and forcing him to raise religious slogans.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Anuj Kumar said the police took cognisance of the video and have started an investigation after registering the case.

In the video, some young men are seen assaulting a person and forcing him to raise the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram', the police said "Many teams have been formed to investigate the case. The accused will be identified and arrested soon," the DSP said.

Kumar appealed to the public not to share such videos on social media and not to pay attention to rumours.

"Maintain peace and harmony. Strict legal action will be taken against people involved in wrong activities," the DSP said.