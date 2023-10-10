Case filed against 271 people in Hazaribag violence: Police

Hazaribag, Oct 10 (PTI) A case was filed against 271 people in connection with the violence in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in the Pelawal area on Sunday night when a bus full of Bajrang Dal activists was returning from a programme in Ranchi. They allegedly started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram', and also raised some objectionable slogans when the bus stopped near a mosque, Hazaribag, Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said on Monday.

Following this, a mob allegedly hurled stones, targetting the bus. At least 10 Bajrang Dal activists were injured in the violence, he said.

Chothe told PTI that an FIR has been filed in the Pelawal police station against 271 people. Seventy-one people were named in the FIR, while the rest were unnamed.

Advertisment

The situation is under control at present, he said, adding that intensive police patrolling was underway in the area to prevent any flare-up.

Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the incident, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said that the government would take stringent action against those involved.

Advertisment

The SP said that the timely arrival of the police brought the situation under control.

"The police escorted the bus to its destination at Katkamsandi, while the persons who were trying to take the law into their own hands were chased and pushed back," he said.

"Trouble mongers have been identified and action will be taken against them. Those responsible for creating trouble will be dealt with firmly. The administration cannot tolerate this sort of incident," he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's youth wing Bajrang Dal on Sunday took out four 'Shourya Jagaran Yatras' in Ranchi to invite people for rituals ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya in January next year.

Thousands of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers took part in the processions, which were taken out from Pahadi Temple in Ratu Road, Manda Ground in Chutia, Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Bargain and Ratu Garh. After passing through different areas of the city, the activists reached Prabhat Tara Ground. PTI CORR NAM SOM RG