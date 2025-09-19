Case filed against Aparna Yadav's mother in Lucknow's plot allotment irregularities

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has registered a case against five people including Ambi Bisht as her name surfaced in the irregularities committed in the allotment of plots in Lucknow's Priyadarshini-Jankipuram Scheme.

Ambi Bisht is the mother of Aparna Yadav, the vice chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission.

The case was registered at Lucknow sector police station of the Vigilance Establishment on Thursday under sections 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case has been registered against Virendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rathore (the then deputy secretary of Lucknow Development Authority), Bisht (the then Property Officer of Lucknow Development Authority), Suresh Vishnu Mahadane (the then senior cost accountant of Lucknow Development Authority) and his assistant Shailendra Kumar Gupta.

The General Diary (of the case) states that Virendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rathore, Bisht, Suresh Vishnu Mahadane and Shailendra Kumar Gupta were involved in the conspiracy of Mukteshwar Nath Ojha, a clerk at the Lucknow Development Authority. Irregularities were detected in the allotment of the land plots of the LDA's Priyadarshini-Jankipuram scheme on the basis of fake documents evaluated the cost of the land plots.

The signatures on the sale deeds of the plots have been verified by the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Mukteshwar Nath Ojha is no more.

The complaint was lodged by Inspector Rizwan Abbas of the irrigation cell of the UP Vigilance Establishment.