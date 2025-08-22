Case filed against group for obstructing police during activist's arrest

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 22 (PTI) A case was registered on Friday against a group of people for allegedly obstructing a police team from taking activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody into custody on August 21 over his alleged derogatory remarks against a BJP leader.

The incident occurred on August 21 when the police team proceeded to Ujire village in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, to detain the activist, police said.

The team, led by a Sub-Inspector was allegedly confronted by the group of 10 individuals, who attempted to prevent the arrest.

According to police, the crowd reportedly swelled with more persons unlawfully gathering, physically obstructing the officers, and issuing threats of defaming the police through social media posts.

Despite the disruption, the activist was eventually taken into custody. However, he allegedly refused to travel in the official police vehicle, insisting on using his private car. Around 10–15 cars reportedly followed, causing further obstruction to the police team’s duties.

Following a complaint by the concerned police team, Belthangady Police registered a case against those individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to obstruct police team from discharging their duty.

Activist Timarody, associated with the Saujanya movement Front was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.