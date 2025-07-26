Case filed against two quacks after inspection drive of Vasai Virar civic body

Palghar, Jul 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two bogus doctors in Palghar district of Maharashtra, following raids conducted by a local civic body, officials said on Saturday.

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) conducted surprise raids on clinics and medical establishments in Chinchoti-Kaman area on July 25 as part of its drive to make the city free of bogus doctors.

As part of the exercise, two teams were formed and they inspected several clinics and hospitals in the area.

"During the inspection, it was found that the clinics which are not registered with the municipal corporation do not have a certificate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and a certificate for biomedical waste management," a release said.

Such clinics were given strict warning and directed to immediately obtain necessary certification, it said.

During the drive, two persons were found running illegal medical setups and were booked under relevant sections of the law at the Naigaon police station. They were identified as Sunil Kumar Yadav and Liton Mrittunjoy Biswas, both from Kaman area in Vasai.

Talking about the operation, VVMC's medical health officer Dr Bhakti Chaudhary said, "A total of five places were inspected of which two were found to be bogus and an FIR has been registered against them. Three others were found indulging in cross practice and their matter has been referred to the Medical Council for appropriate steps." The VVMC said the said drive will continue to curb such illegal medical practitioners. PTI COR NP