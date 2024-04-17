Case filed over circulation of bogus BJP letterhead announcing 'candidate' for Palghar LS seat

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons for misusing the letterhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce a "candidate" for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
The bogus letterhead was circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in which the BJP "candidate" of the adjoining Palghar constituency was announced, he said.
The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai under relevant IPC sections on a complaint of a local BJP functionary. PTI DC RSY