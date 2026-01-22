Case filed over fake social media post on CPI leader Sunil Kumar joining Congress

Thrissur (Kerala) (PTI): A case was registered on Thursday over a social media post claiming that CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar was set to join the Congress.

The case was registered by the Thrissur Cyber Police following a complaint filed by Kumar on Tuesday, police officials said.

According to the police, Facebook posts that surfaced on January 15 claimed that the former minister would soon join the Congress party.

After the posts came to his notice, Kumar lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief, who directed the Thrissur Cyber Police to conduct an investigation.

As per the FIR, the post was uploaded from a Facebook account named Suja George. Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the account holder and identify the origin of the post.

The case has been registered under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance).

Last week, the police registered a similar case following a social media post claiming that Congress leader Shanimol Usman was set to join the CPI(M).