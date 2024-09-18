Case filed over 'insult' of national flag in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case for alleged insult of the national flag in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Panya village in Bamnora Kala police station limits, around 100 km from the district headquarters, he said.

"Following a complaint about the wrong use of the national flag, a case under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act has been registered against the unidentified person," Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said.

The police are investigating the incident, and the accused will soon be arrested, he said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Vishva Hindu Parishad's Ghuwara block secretary Aman Sahu, who stated that some unidentified person hoisted the national flag with Kalimas (basic beliefs of Islam) inscribed on it in place of Ashok Chakra in Panya village on September 13 and 14.

This is an insult of the national flag and a video of the same also went viral on social media, he said.

This incident hurt the feelings of the patriots, Sahu added. PTI COR ADU NP