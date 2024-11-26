Case for negligence registered in death of worker at Bullet Train casting yard

Thane: More than two months after the accidental death of a worker at a casting yard for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, a case of alleged negligence has been registered, police said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report was registered against Mohhammad Sarvar Sahid (28) under section 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Shil-Daighar police station in the district two days ago, said an official.

No arrest has been made, he added.

Santram Sukhdeo Singh (30) died after getting caught in a concrete mixer machine at the casting yard for the Bullet Train works at Padle village near here on September 16.

The operator allegedly did not take necessary precautions while starting the machine, said the police official, adding that further probe was on.