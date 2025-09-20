Case lodged against man for 'raping' woman with 'false promise' of marriage

Jajpur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was booked on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over the last several months with a false promise of marriage in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

A case has been registered at Mangalpur police station in the district after the victim lodged a complaint in this connection, the police said.

Police swung into action after the victim met Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal in his office and brought to his notice that nothing had been done even after filing a complaint with the Mangalpur police on the incident on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the 24-year-old woman, she came in contact with the man on a social media platform last year.

He fell in love with her and, following this, he kept a physical relationship with her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage over the last several months, the complaint said.

The woman had reportedly insisted many times for marriage, but he kept on buying time, she alleged.

However, in the first week of this month, the woman confronted him, but the accused allegedly refused to oblige, the complaint stated.

"We have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer.