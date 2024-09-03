Case lodged against YouTuber, companions in Uttarakhand liquor trader assault case

Rishikesh, Sep 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against a YouTuber, who is in hospital, and his companions for videographing an alleged illegal consignment of liquor at a liquor trader's house here recently during which he was assaulted by the house owner and others wounding him seriously.

Yogesh Dimri was hospitalised after Sunday's incident and liquor trader Sunil Kumar arrested on Monday on charges of attempt to murder.

Three FIRs have been lodged by different parties at Rishikesh police station in connection with the incident, Rishikesh Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Negi said.

One FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by Dimri's companion Sandeep Bhandari charges Kumar with attempt to murder while the second lodged by the liquor trader's wife after his arrest accuses Dimri and his companions of molesting her and vandalizing the house.

The third and the latest FIR has been lodged by a constable of Cheetah police Sovinder Kumar, who has accused Dimri and his companions of misbehaving with the police and not allowing them to perform their official duty.

On receiving information about the fight at Kumar's house, Cheetah police reached the spot and tried to intervene but the people busy with videography misbehaved with them, the constable said in his complaint.

Dimri's companions Narendra Sharma and Arvind Hatwal obstructed the police, tore the constable's uniform and pushed him to the ground, the complaint said.

The constable also alleged that they asked him to run away from the spot and prevented him from discharging his duties.

"The case is complicated. The police will investigate every aspect of it and proceed further on the basis of evidence," DSP Negi said. PTI COR ALM ZMN