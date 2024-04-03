Case of cheating registered against two Nagpur residents for `misusing' RSS name

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) A case has been registered here against two persons for allegedly trying to misappropriate the name `Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)', police said on Wednesday.

Janardan Moon and Javed Pasha, the accused, allegedly named their outfit as RSS and declared that it was supporting the Congress, said an official of Sitabuldi police station.

On a complaint lodged by Ravindra Bokare, a local leader of the Sangh, a case was registered against Moon and Pasha under Indian Penal Code section 419 (cheating by personation) besides relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday night, he said.

As per the complainant, he received information last month that Moon was holding a press conference using the name RSS. Moon claims to be the founder-president of the organisation while Pasha is said to be a functionary.

Moon claimed at a press conference on Tuesday that the complaint lodged against him was false.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe was on, the police official said. PTI COR KRK