Case of negligence against construction firm officials over cabbie's death by falling into sea

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the project head and safety officer of a construction company over the death of a taxi driver whose speeding vehicle fell into the sea here last month, police said on Wednesday.

Jaiprakash Chhotelal Sharma (63) died after his taxi plunged into the water at the new fish jetty at Bhaucha Dhakka wharf on November 13.

Initially, an accidental death case was registered at Yellow gate Police Station. During the probe it came to light that the Bombay Port Association (BPA) had started construction of a new fish jetty at the site, a police official said.

However, while demolishing the old fish jetty, the contractor allegedly did not put up any signboards and barricades, nor were there any security guards.

This led to the taxi falling into the sea, the official added.

The construction contract had been given to Karagwal Construction Company which had given the contract for the demolition of the old fish jetty to R B Dande Associates Company.

A case was registered against Karagwal Construction Company's project operation head Satishkumar Satyanarayan Maladi and site safety officer Mahesh Shivaji Sawant, he said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI DC KRK