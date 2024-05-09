Case of negligence registered against dean of govt hospital, others over woman's death

Nagpur, May 9 (PTI) A case of alleged negligence has been registered against the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here and ten other doctors over the death of a woman patient nearly five years ago, an official said on Thursday.

A First Information Report was registered at Ajni police station against dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye and others following the sessions court's order, he said.

As per complainant Kewalram Pandurang Patole, a retired district court superintendent, his wife Pushpa underwent surgery at the government hospital on July 5, 2019, but her condition then worsened and she died three days later.

Dr Gajbhiye was then the head of the surgery department.

The cause of death was initially stated to be cardiac arrest, but an inquiry committee later blamed medical negligence, as per the complaint.

Patole then filed an application before the court, seeking an order to the police to investigate the matter.

Following the court's recent order, the FIR was registered under IPC section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), the police official said. No arrest has been made yet. PTI COR KRK