Case registered after CCTV footage of state-run theatres leaked online

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (PTI) A case has been registered after CCTV cameras at government-run cinema theatres here were allegedly accessed illegally and the footage shared on websites and social media platforms, police said on Friday.
Cyber Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by the Managing Director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), an officer said.
The incident came to light after CCTV footage from KSFDC-run theatres — Kairali, Sree and Nila — was found circulating online.
Police said the videos showed people watching movies inside the theatres, and some clips were even posted on websites hosting obscene content.
Police are investigating whether the CCTV system was hacked or whether the footage was leaked directly from the computer system handling storage and monitoring.
Details of the websites and social media accounts that shared the footage are being tracked, officials said.
The case has been registered under Section 43 (unauthorised access to computer system) and Section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance).