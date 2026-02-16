Case registered after mosque vandalised in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A case was registered following alleged vandalism inside a mosque in Yadadri Bhuvananigiri district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Jalalpur village of Bommalaramaram mandal, where worshippers found fans and windows damaged inside the mosque on Monday morning.

Police suspect that some unidentified persons in an inebriated condition entered the place of worship and carried out the vandalism.

An FIR has been registered, a police official said.

Investigation is on to ascertain if it was an attempt to breach communal harmony or an act done by some persons in an inebriated condition, the official added. PTI VVK VVK ROH