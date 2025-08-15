Case registered after two boys killed in wall collapse amid heavy rain in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case after two boys, aged nine and 10, died in a wall collapse in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area amid heavy rain and waterlogging, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening near Hanuman Mandir in Basant Nagar, they said.

An investigation has been launched after a case was registered under section 106 (causing negligence by death) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Police said they received a call about the collapse and rushed to the spot along with a disaster management team.

The two children, both hailing from Bihar, were rescued from the debris and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, an officer said.

Initial enquiry revealed that the boys had been sitting on stairs adjacent to the wall in a secluded area when it suddenly gave way, the officer said.

While the police earlier said that the wall belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and is suspected to have weakened due to prolonged rain and waterlogging in the area, the police are now probing if the same wall belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD), the officer added.

Debris clearance work was underway throughout Thursday evening to ensure no other people were trapped, police said, and informed that an inspection of the site will be carried out to assess the structural safety of nearby walls.

The bodies have been preserved for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are in progress, they added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ