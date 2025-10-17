Case registered after video of fight between pantry staff on Vande Bharat Express goes viral

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A case has been registered after a video surfaced on a social media platform showing a fight between pantry assistants of the Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when two pantry assistants got into a quarrel over placing a box of water bottles inside the train, they said.

"A verbal argument soon escalated into a scuffle between the two parties," a senior police officer said.

The altercation took place onboard the Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, and both sides reportedly engaged in a fight and created a commotion.

However, neither party lodged a formal complaint at the time, and the matter was mutually resolved in writing, police said.

Later, a video of the incident recorded at platform number 7 of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station began circulating on X, prompting police action.

"After the video came to notice, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered," the officer said.

The case has been lodged under Section 194(2) (Affray) of the BNS at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station police station on October 17, they added.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ SMV AMJ AMJ