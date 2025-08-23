Case registered after writer alleges online abuse over complaint against Congress MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (PTI) The Kerala cyber police have registered a case following a complaint filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran, who alleged that she was insulted on social media platforms after raising accusations against Palakkad MLA and Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil.

The case was registered at the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station on Friday.

Her Facebook post against Mamkootathil came after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party.

On Saturday, Honey announced on her Facebook page that the police had registered a case based on her complaint.

She also shared her written complaint and a copy of the FIR on her Facebook page.

Honey alleged that she had been facing a wave of cyberattacks ever since she levelled accusations against Rahul, claiming that the leader had misbehaved with her.

In her Facebook post, Honey wrote that this would be a "lesson for those who believe that women can be silenced through verbal rape, threats, and abuse in cyberspace." She added that the swift action taken by the authorities was proof that the state and its law enforcement machinery "stand not with perverts, but with women who face online violence." She further noted that some of those who had targeted her deleted their abusive posts soon after learning of the police case.

Honey clarified that while she could have forgiven the personal insults directed at her, she could not accept the way her friends were dragged into the controversy.

Expressing gratitude, Honey said that the registration of a case itself was proof that there are still people who stand as a light in difficult times.

She concluded by thanking those who had stood by her with words of support during the intense cyberattacks she faced in recent days.