Case registered against 20 for stealing power worth Rs 40 lakh

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against 20 people for allegedly stealing electricity worth nearly Rs 40 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The alleged power theft was discovered by officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) during a raid at Khoni village in May.

MSEDCL officials found that about 20 residents had been illegally drawing power with the help of hooks instead of going in for regular meters.

After an assessment, the officials concluded that the accused had consumed nearly 1.46 lakh units of power worth about Rs 40 lakh, the police official said.

On a complaint by MSEDCL, a case was registered on Thursday under the Electricity Act, said the station house officer of Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan. PTI COR NR