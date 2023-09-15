Case registered against 20-year-old man for abetting suicide of 16-year-old girl

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for troubling a 16-year-old girl and driving her to die by suicide, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The station house officer of Panvel taluka police station said the case was registered against accused Bala, alias Nikesh Gayar, under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Wednesday following a complaint by the girl’s father.

Citing the complaint, the official said that the victim was apparently in love with Gayar. However, he would fight with her and trouble her which drove the girl to end her life in July, the official said.

The police did not elaborate on the delay between the girl’s death and the registration of the case. PTI COR NR