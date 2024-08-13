Case registered against 206 persons for `fraud' at cooperative bank

Yavatmal, Aug 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against as many as 206 persons in connection with an alleged loan fraud of Rs 240 crore at Babaji Daate Mahila Sahkari Bank, a cooperative lender headquartered in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal city, police said on Tuesday.

The state government had directed the special auditor of cooperative institutions to conduct an inquiry in this regard, said district Superintendent of Police Pavan Kumar Bansod.

Based on the auditor's report, a case of cheating was registered on Monday against 206 persons including members of the bank's management and officials, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR CLS KRK