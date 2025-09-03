Case registered against 3 BJP leaders for `assault' on Mhow Janpad CEO

Mhow (MP), Sep 3 (PTI) A case was registered on late Wednesday evening against three local BJP leaders and others for allegedly beating up Mhow Janpad Panchayat CEO Pankaj Darotiya at his office, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon and no one has been arrested yet, said an official.

"A case was registered against Kalakund sarpanch Shiv Dubey, Janpad Panchayat member Umesh Osari and local shop-keeper and BJP leader Deepak Tiwari," said Mhow police station in-charge Rahul Sharma.

As per Darotiya's complaint, he had ordered action against encroachment on a drain by Tiwari in Choral village.

Tiwari, along with Dubey, Osari and six others entered his chamber around 4 pm. Following a heated exchange, they assaulted him, the official stated in the complaint.

A First Information Report was registered against Tiwari, Dubey, Osari and six unidentified persons under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to assault and obstruction of government work, and also under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant belongs to an SC community.

Further probe was on, the police official said. PTI COR MAS KRK