Case registered against a female cardiologist for recieving pension of late MLC Ramrao Adik as his widow, says police

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Police have registered a criminal case against a female cardiologist for allegedly drawing the pension of Maharashtra politician late Ramrao Adik as his "widow", officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai on March 1 on a court's instructions, an official said.

Adik, a well-known lawyer, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and served as deputy CM in 1984. He died at the age of 73 in 2007.

According to the private compIaint filed by a 73 year old son of Adik at the court that after his father's death the cardiologist begun recieving pension as his "widow", the official said adding as per the complaint the woman was not married to Adik.

The case has been registered against the woman on the orders of the court, the official said.

Police are probing whether the woman had created documents to recieve pension as adik's widow, he said adding further investigation is underway.

