Case registered against actor Krishnaprasad, brother over assault on doctor in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) Police said they had registered a case against actor Krishnaprasad and his brother, municipal councillor Krishnakumar, for allegedly assaulting a doctor over a construction dispute.

The case, registered on Wednesday, was based on a complaint filed by Sreekumar, a doctor from Kottayam.

According to police, Sreekumar’s wife owns a property at Perunna, near Krishnaprasad’s house, where a dispute arose over the flow of drainage water following construction work in the area.

The FIR alleged that Sreekumar began recording videos when he noticed the accused at his property.

Krishnaprasad and Krishnakumar, allegedly agitated by this, verbally abused and physically assaulted him, it said.

Both accused have denied the allegations.

The case has been registered under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 296(b) (obscene act in a public place), 118(1) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said CCTV footage from a nearby house has been collected as part of the investigation. PTI TBA SSK