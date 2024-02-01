Case registered against AIMIM MP Jaleel over bank depositors' agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Feb 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against local AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel following an agitation led by him at the divisional commissioner's office here, police said on Thursday.

The MP had led a sit-in agitation here two days ago, demanding that the government speed up the process of returning the money of account holders of Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank whose license was cancelled by the RBI, and seven other financial institutions.

Police had used teargas to disperse the protesters.

Following the protest, a First Information Report was registered against Jaleel and others at City Chowk Police station on Wednesday night under section 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), said an official.

A notice was also issued to Jaleel, asking him to remain present whenever called for inquiry, he said.

The MP said he had received a "love letter" from the police.

"This love letter is for an elected MP for fighting for the poor people who lost their life's savings in frauds committed by co-operative societies and banks. Reading the conditions in the notice, I felt as if I am some dreaded gangster," he told reporters.

Such notices will not deter him and he will continue to fight for the people, he added. PTI AW KRK