Case registered against Bihar advocate for allegedly stealing court documents

Motihari (Bihar), Dec 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against an advocate for allegedly stealing crucial documents during a court hearing on the basis of an application filed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said on Monday.

Motihari Sadar SDPO Dilip Kumar said the case was registered on December 16 following an application by Prasenjit Singh, ACJM-1, Motihari.

"The case was registered immediately after receiving the application from the ACJM," he told reporters.

According to the FIR, "The incident took place during the hearing of a case involving a retired Income Tax official. The official had brought several documents to produce before the court. A bag containing these documents was kept on the table of ACJM-1, and it was found that advocate Subhani Hassan allegedly stole a bundle of around 200 pages from inside the bag. The incident was captured on CCTV." In his application, the ACJM said the documents were "absolutely necessary for the further proceedings of the case" and highlighted that the alleged theft occurred in open court. PTI COR PKD MNB